Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $101.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.59.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

NYSE CPT opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.