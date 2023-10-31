WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 17th

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

