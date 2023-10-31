Mplx Lp (MPLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Mplx has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 79.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Mplx Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

