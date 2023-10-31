Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,741.0 days.

Covivio Price Performance

GSEFF opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Covivio has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

Covivio Company Profile

Further Reading

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

