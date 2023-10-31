Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) to Issue — Dividend of $0.38 on November 10th

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $275,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bonno bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,818.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,850 shares of company stock worth $240,117.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth $18,359,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

