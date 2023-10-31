Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Decreases By 8.9%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ClearOne Stock Performance

CLRO stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLRO

About ClearOne

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.