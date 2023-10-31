BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BTA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 142.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $183,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

