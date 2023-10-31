BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:BTA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.61.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
