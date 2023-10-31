Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,900,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

ALDX opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.