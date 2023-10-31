Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,900,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALDX opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
