Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $224.49 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

