Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $481.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $444.87 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.76.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.