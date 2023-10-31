Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 18,632 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 217,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

MFC opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Manulife Financial

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.