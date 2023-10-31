Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 26,480 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

