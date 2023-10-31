Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $210.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.37.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

