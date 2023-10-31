CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

