Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 80,980 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,322,000.

BITO stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

