Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Concentrix Price Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNXC

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $1,577,246.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,665.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Concentrix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.