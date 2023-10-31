Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

