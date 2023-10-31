2,749 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

XBI stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

