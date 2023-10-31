Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 287,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 266,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 48,958 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 129,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

