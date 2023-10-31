Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and approximately $6.59 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,442.57 or 0.99993080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

