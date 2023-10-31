Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

