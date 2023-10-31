Lido wstETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $948.41 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for about $2,062.40 or 0.05987521 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $42.05 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

