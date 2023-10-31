Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,067,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 334,726 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 332,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 220,486 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 618.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 138,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

SPEU opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $411.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

