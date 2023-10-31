Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $228.83 million and $16.05 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,442.57 or 0.99993080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,312,266,777.77431 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02309726 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $15,213,154.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

