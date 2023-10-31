MetisDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.62 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $13.18 or 0.00038276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $60.11 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,558,964 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,558,964.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 13.01718352 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,723,678.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

