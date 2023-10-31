Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,696 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VV stock opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.45 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

