Acala Token Reaches Market Cap of $46.19 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Acala Token has a market cap of $46.19 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,442.57 or 0.99993080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05319398 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,157,362.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.