Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

