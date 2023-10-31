Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1,387.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,225 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

