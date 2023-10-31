Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 510.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 447.0% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

