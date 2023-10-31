Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 10,641.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 661.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

