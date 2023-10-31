AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 6,908 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

