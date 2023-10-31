Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

