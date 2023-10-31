AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,513,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

