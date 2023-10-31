AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 35,503 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,503 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.