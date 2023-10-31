Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Stock Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,149 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,963 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

