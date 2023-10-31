Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 252,477 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.30% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7,249.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 638,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after purchasing an additional 487,885 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,432,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 427,388 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.