Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1195 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

