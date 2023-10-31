Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 guidance at $0.48-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.85-1.92 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,887 shares of company stock worth $2,326,388. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,778,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 187,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.