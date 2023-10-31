Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.99 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 988 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $520,201.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 258,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,840.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.73 and its 200 day moving average is $488.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

