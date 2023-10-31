Beachbody (BODY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Beachbody has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Beachbody had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. The company had revenue of $134.95 million for the quarter.

Beachbody Price Performance

Shares of BODY stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Beachbody has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

Insider Transactions at Beachbody

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beachbody

In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Congdon sold 111,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $33,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,579,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beachbody by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 79,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beachbody by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beachbody by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 243,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beachbody by 26.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform.

