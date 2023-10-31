Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cricut had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cricut Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Cricut has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,658.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $12,121,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the third quarter valued at $167,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

