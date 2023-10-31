Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

