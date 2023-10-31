Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 874 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,345 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $428.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.83 and a 200 day moving average of $464.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

