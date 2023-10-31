Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 942 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.