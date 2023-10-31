LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $68.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.