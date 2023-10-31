FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 30.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

About FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

