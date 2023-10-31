Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

