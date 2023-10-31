Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.00 million-$226.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.09 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.94-$3.99 EPS.

Perficient Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Perficient has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Perficient by 170.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

