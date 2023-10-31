AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

